CHAMPAIGN — A White citizen member of the Champaign Police Department’s use-of-force review board resigned Tuesday and asked Chief Anthony Cobb to appoint a Black citizen to take his place.
Kenton Elmore said he was appointed in 2017, when citizens were first added to the review board.
“Currently, the Board’s citizen membership is comprised of five white males and one white female,” Elmore wrote in an email to Cobb. “As I hope you will agree, this leaves the Board lacking in certain citizen perspectives that I believe will be crucial in making further progress.”
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the department “appreciates the hard work and contributions of Mr. Elmore and we respect his decision.
“We are just now learning of his resignation so no decision has been made on a potential replacement, but we are committed to community inclusion and understand the importance of having diverse representation on our boards and committees,” Yelich said. “This will certainly be taken into consideration as we move forward.”
Elmore told The News-Gazette that recent protests following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota were a factor in his decision.
“It was just something I can do to help,” said Elmore, who previously served on the city’s human relations commission and ran for city council last year.
Elmore said he’ll miss serving on the use-of-force review board, which also includes several police representatives.
“It’s a sacrifice,” he said. “Police-community relations is something I’ve spent a lot of time on.”
While he is seeking more diversity among the citizen members, Elmore said he felt Champaign police are moving in the right direction.
“My experience with Champaign police has been very positive,” he said. “I’ve witnessed firsthand their transparency and their commitment to building better community-police relations.”
Elmore said that while he understands why some in the community may doubt the police’s commitment to community relations, “if more people had the opportunity to work with the police department, it could be a real game changer.”
The board meets monthly to review cases where officers used force and determine whether policies were correctly followed and whether policies should be updated.
Elmore said he found the board to be effective, with officers hearing how citizens view police use-of-force and citizens learning about how the police operate.
“Progress has been made over the last three years, but its potential has been limited by a lack of diversity,” he said.
Elmore said it would be useful to have more members from the Black community, “which often has a fragile relationship with the police. Hopefully this is an opportunity to address that.”