CHAMPAIGN — City Manager Dorothy David says the local community will have many opportunities to share their thoughts on choosing Champaign’s next police chief.
Ultimately, the decision on whom to hire will be hers, David told The News-Gazette on Thursday. But she said the process of replacing Chief Anthony Cobb will be done in an open, transparent way with input sought from many stakeholders — among them employees of the police department, community residents, fellow department heads, city employees and public safety partners, she said.
David’s first task will be to select an interim chief to have in place when Cobb’s resignation takes effect Aug. 6.
A national search will be launched soon, David said, but first, a profile will be built of what the city needs and wants in its next chief along with challenges and opportunities on the horizon.
Her goal is to have a new chief in place by the end of the year, “but hopefully much sooner than that,” she said.
The position will be open to all applicants from within and outside the police department, she said.
In terms of how big a challenge looms, David said she has said before that the city will never replace Cobb, though it will find a new chief.