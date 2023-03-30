URBANA — A Champaign man under investigation by area police for a couple of months for alleged drug dealing has been charged with several serious felonies.
Elton Henderson, 46, of the 1600 block of Comanche Drive, was charged Thursday with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver both cocaine and cannabis.
Champaign police Sgt. John Lieb of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said police had been investigating Henderson since February and recently obtained enough information to seek a search warrant for his home.
They served that warrant Wednesday morning and found about 3 pounds of cannabis, almost 2 ounces of cocaine, over 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, a pistol stashed in an air fryer and about $2,200 in cash.
With previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful communication with a witness, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Henderson is not allowed to possess a weapon.
If convicted of the cocaine charge, he faces a mandatory prison term of between nine and 40 years.
Noting that the presence of the gun spoke to the “dangerousness” of the situation, Judge Brett Olmstead set Henderson’s bond at $500,000 and told him to return to court May 9.