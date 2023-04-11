PESOTUM — First responders are dealing with the aftermath of a collision on Interstate 57 near the rest area at Pesotum that injured at least three people.
The northbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m., but the southbound lanes between Monticello Road and Pesotum are expected to be closed multiple hours.
The crash was reported about 5:23 p.m. Preliminary information is that two semitrailer trucks were involved and that one caught fire.
The AirLife helicopter was summoned to take at least one person to the hospital. It landed near the rest area about 5:55 p.m.
Firefighters continued to try to get the fire out some 50 minutes after the crash.
Authorities estimate the interstate will be shut down until at least 8 p.m. and possibly until 10 p.m.
This is a developing story.