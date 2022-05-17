Community Conversation: Spotlight on school resource officers
Asked about the impact a school resource officer can have on students, the woman who held the job at Jefferson Middle School sent in three pictures.
Of the first one, which shows a young boy proudly wearing SHELLY DOMINGUEZ‘s Champaign police vest and badge, Dominguez says: “This picture is on his tombstone. That is how much of an impact I made on my kids.”
Of the second one, showing another young student — this time pointing a gun at the camera in a social media post — she says: “This kid was about to shoot a kid at school but we caught him before it happened.”
And of the third, picturing a smiling young boy showing off his new bike, Dominguez says: “This kid I studied with for days so he could pass the U.S. Constitution (exam). He did, so I bought him a bike.”
By now, Dominguez says, the results of the SRO program in place in 19 area districts ought to speak for themselves. But there remain critics — who question the expense to districts and whether police officers belong in schools, among other points — as Urbana’s board of education prepares to vote tonight on whether to renew its two-officer arrangement with the local police department for three more years.
For perspective on the program, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO turned to SROs present and past in Part 25 of his Community Conversation.
During a recent study session on this topic, Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum spoke about all of the steps SROs take after school lets out for the day, to keep violence in the community from creeping into school buildings. What’s an example of something you do after hours that the general public might not know about?
Urbana PD officer CHAD BURNETT, SRO at Urbana High: “After the bell, I have regular communication with Urbana Patrol to see if there were any juvenile issues that might carry over into the schools.
“I do this for two reasons, one being safety. I want to be proactive and ahead of a possible issue and communicate any safety concerns with the school administration. The more we know as a group, the better we can stay ahead of potential situations in the building.
“The other reason is that if I hear of a student who may be struggling or having some issues outside of school, I can potentially get them set up with services or counseling provided through the school or another outside community service. The more resources we can provide to students to allow them to be successful, the better.”
Danville police officer/SRO DANIELLE LEWALLEN: “Gaining information through various means on any issues our students may have been faced with from the night before or the weekend before, including but not limited to being a victim, witness or suspect in violence in our community.
“That information allows the SROs and staff the perfect opportunity to communicate together and provide the available resources to those students or families on whatever situation they may be dealing with.”
Paxton PD officer BRANDON RYAN, SRO at Paxton-Buckley-Loda since the program debuted in February: “I like to patrol the parking lots and the perimeter of the schools after the bell sounds. I think it’s important to keep that presence even after school is out for the day.
“It also lets people know that we are still around and there to help.”
Danville police officer/SRO JOSH LONG: “A lot of students want to come and talk about something that may have happened to them or a family member and want a better understanding on what they have been exposed to outside of school.
“I also spend a lot of time with students discussing values and morals and processing events that have happened outside of school but tend to flow over into the classroom.”
In your time as an SRO, what have you found to be the most common misperception people have?
Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy KEVIN FRANZEN, the longtime and retiring SRO in the Unity and Heritage districts: “That we are there to intimidate and harass students. In reality, we are there to educate and protect them.
“I am unable to speak for any other school districts, but in my capacity at Unit 7 and Heritage I am very fortunate that my primary approach is proactive. On occasion, I am asked to deal with certain issues that require a law enforcement investigation. In most cases, the request for law enforcement involvement comes directly from the school administration.
“We are there and available to them when we are needed if a situation escalates. Most incidents can be resolved with only school discipline.
“Our goal is first to use mistakes made by students and turn them into teachable moments and remain a positive influence.”
Student discipline is not in SROs’ job description, correct?
Rantoul police Det. MATT BROSS, a former SRO in the Rantoul City Schools District: “There has been a lot of inaccurate information put out that SROs have a hand in issuing discipline to students. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
“In all the training we’ve received and agreements I’ve seen with various school districts, it explicitly states that officers are not to be used for discipline. Universally, officers want to be seen as people there to help and solve problems, not impose discipline.”
BRANDON RYAN: “If the administration is conducting a threat assessment, they may bring me in under advisement and ask for my input, but I leave the discipline up to them.
“If there are criminal charges that need to be addressed, then I’ll be involved.”
JOSH LONG: “Discipline is handled through school administration. The main role for me as an SRO is to provide a safe learning environment for the students and to be a mentor to them.”
CHAD BURNETT: “I do think there is a common belief that part of my job is school discipline. I do not take part in any school disciplinary matters or decisions.
“I will encourage students to follow school policies and procedures but I do not issue any type of consequences when rules are broken. My main goals are trying to reinforce positive behaviors and redirecting negative behaviors that could ultimately affect the overall safety of the building.
“This is done by communicating with and engaging students in the hallways throughout the school day.”
What’s the best part of the job?
Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy/SRO LINDSEY BROSS, who divvies up her week in four school districts — Monticello (two days) and Bement, Cerro Gordo and DeLand-Weldon (one each): “One of the most rewarding aspects of being an SRO is being a positive role model and building positive relationships with the students.
“My very first day as an SRO, I had a student come up to me and say they did not like me because I was a cop.
“Through small interactions with this student — a simple ‘hi’ and ‘how are you doing?’ — and truly listening to them, I started to build a relationship with this student and many others.
“The best part is this student will come up to me now and smile and say ‘hi’ back.”
BRANDON RYAN: “Being able to connect with the students and staff. A simple conversation you have could have a lasting impact. If a student or faculty member comes to you with an issue, as an officer you have to be the calm to their storm.”
KEVIN FRANZEN: “The most fulfilling part of being an SRO is the early connections you make with kids as a law enforcement officer. When they see me at the bus dropoff/pickup, in the hallway or in the classroom, they are not intimidated by my presence and know that I am there to keep them safe.
“You also know you have been a positive influence when students come to you with questions or advice in difficult situations.”
DANIELLE LEWALLEN: “Building relations and getting to know the students, which in turn makes it easier to help them if they are faced with any situation at school or in the community.
“Also, having all the resources available through the school district at our fingertips and in the same building — principals, nurse, counselors, behavioral interventionist, home liaisons and teachers, just to name a few.
“No matter the situation that a student may be going through, there is someone there to help who typically already knows and understands that student’s needs.”
MATT BROSS: “The most rewarding part of being an SRO is it allows us, the officer, to step out of a law enforcement role and into a mentoring one.
“I cannot tell you how much of my day was hanging out with students and just talking to them, seeing what was going on in their lives. For some of them, it may be the only time that day anyone asks how they are doing and feeling.
“I’ve fostered many relationships just by doing this and those kids will still talk to me today.”
How about the worst part?
KEVIN FRANZEN: “Technology is a wonderful thing. Technology in the hands of juveniles can be the opposite.
“One of my biggest challenges is social media and the bad decisions pre-teen and teenagers make. Whether it’s online bullying, sexting or keeping up with a ridiculous or dangerous trend or challenge, social media can be an evil influence.
“Vaping is another sad and consistent issue that doesn’t seem to be getting any better.
“I feel fortunate to have been able to institute classes to educate our younger students on the dangers of both in order to influence better decision making.”
LINDSEY BROSS: “When you are trying to counsel a student to try to lead them down a better path but no matter how hard I or the school staff try, the student will not listen and continue on getting into trouble.”
DANIELLE LEWALLEN: “Breaking the relations built throughout the school year with the students due to possibly having a negative encounter with them or their families while working patrol when school is not in session. Not having all the school resources for the students and families that I mentioned above while working patrol when school is not in session.
“It is a process to mentally prepare yourself as an SRO when you have to transition from the SRO role in school to the patrol officer role when school is not in session as they are two extremely different roles.”