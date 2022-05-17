Details on the 25 reports filed with Champaign PD in the second part of 2021, including one man filing three reports involving nine guns 15 months apart, an 11-gun heist that led one man to point police to his 'old drinking buddy' and more firearms reported stolen from center consoles and glove compartments.

Details on the 28 guns reported stolen to CPD in the first part of 2021, including a Glock that went missing during the ransacking of an auto dealership, and the four firearms found by citizens — in a ditch near Curtis and Staley, the basement of a University Ave. home, a hotel heating unit and a hotel room.

Two months before they go head to head in the GOP primary, U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller answer our questions about gun ownership, whether new laws are needed, whether we can arrest our way out of the problem and more.

“We are in agreement with other downtown business owners on the need for an increase in police presence, especially on weekends," a "very frustrated" KoFusion owner Janet Bubin says after sharing security video that shows a man (upper right) firing a gun into the sky three times early Saturday from a Main Street sidewalk.

This week's panel: Karen Simms on supporting survivors of gun violence

Community members on this week's panel discussed gun violence issues.

“We can’t be hashtagging ‘Free Him' when our cousin is the alleged shooter, and yelling ‘If you see something, say something' when our brother gets shot," says Rantoul dad Kevin Williams. Also joining the conversation: Dennis Roberts, Pete Schnabel, Julia Rietz, Emma Dorantes, Tom Garza and Monica Cherry.

This week's panel included the three 13th Congressional District Democratic candidates set to take part in tonight's Bend the Arc Zoom forum — David Palmer, Nikki Budzinski and Ellis Taylor.

This week's panelists included C-U music makers and community members discussing gun violence.

In a survey of Illinois' 100 most populous cities and villages, we found that 56 (including Champaign and Danville) have automated license-plate readers, 36 do not (including Urbana) and eight are seriously considering adding them.

In Part 14 of our continuing series, Editor Jeff D'Alessio asked the seven Republican candidates for governor six questions, including: What’s a bold step you’d take that you believe would set the state on the right path in curbing gun violence?

“I could not believe what I was hearing coming from the mouth of elected city council member (Alicia) Beck (last) Tuesday night," says NAACP Champaign County Branch President Minnie Pearson, who considered the comments "rude and dismissive to the Morrs." The topic is sure to come up again at tonight's council meeting.

"From the time my child texted me until I got the ‘all clear’ was about 16 minutes. It was the longest 16 minutes of my life," says Heidi Slough, whose daughter was working at Market Place Mall Saturday. Read what others experienced Saturday, plus recommendations for where Champaign and Urbana should direct COVID relief funds.

Which gun violence-related causes should C-U's COVID relief funding go to?

This week's panel of local faith leaders discussed gun violence issues.

Joining the founder of Crime Stoppers USA, the New York criminologist whose book inspired C-U Fresh Start and a former FBI director on this week's panel were community members discussing gun violence.

This week's panelists discussed gun violence issues in the community.

Among our Part 7 panelists were students from Centennial and Central high schools, Danville's Kedzie Griffin, law enforcement officials, and community members including Rev. Thomas Miller, Stephanie Burnett, Kim Norton, Ruby Mendenhall and Evette Campbell.

Among today's panelists: Centennial senior Montez DuBose, recent Central grad Arnold Brown, UIUC Students Against Gun Violence co-founder Kushal Amilineni, OSF surgeon Dr. Ravi Hasanadka, Rabbi Alan Cook, and community members including Evette Campbell, Medra Seals, and C-U's mayors.

LeConte Nix: “We have to normalize that going to therapy is great and is needed — just like going to a movie or your regular doctor’s appointment. We all have stuff that we hide mentally or avoid. Now, think about a young adult who only knows how to deal with anger by violence of some sort, because he or she has never been taught how to handle certain situations."

Tracy Parsons on why some local youths obtain guns: “They don’t believe we as a society — families, police, schools — can keep them safe, so they believe they need a gun. ... We were told a couple years ago: ‘Mr. Parsons, I’d rather be caught with it than caught without it.’"

Where are all of the guns coming from? Why can't we arrest our way out of this problem? Those are among the questions asked and answered by our panel in Part 2 of The News-Gazette's continuing conversation on gun violence.

Community members, faith leaders, and local officials including Diane Marlin, Deb Feinen and the Revs. Terrance Thomas and Melissa Keeble participated in the discussion.

Excerpted from the FAQ section of the Urbana school district’s report on the school resource officer program:

Q: Has the recent increase in gun violence in the community for youth under age 18 caused an increase in the school-to-prison pipeline for Urbana’s secondary schools?

A: No. While we have seen the incidents of Urbana youth’s access to guns quadruple in the last three years, we have not seen this same increase in our SRO student contacts with law enforcement.

The State’s Attorney data for the years prior to our formal agreement (with Urbana police) indicates the following for Urbana youth under the age of 18 charged with possession of a gun or use of a gun (with a half-time SRO):

— In 2017, 7 young people were charged.

— In 2018, 5 young people were charged.

— In 2019, 18 young people were charged.

Since the district finalized the agreement with 2 full-time SROs:

— In 2020, 13 young people were charged.

— In 2021, 7 young people were charged.

— In 2022, 8 through May 3.

BEFORE 2019 DATA (5 years with one half-time SRO/detective)

In the 51⁄2 years prior to 2019, Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School had the following arrests for school-related incidents on school property:

— 33 total school-related arrests, 24 of which were taken directly to the Youth Assessment Center.

— 9 were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center; 6 of those 9 taken to JDC, after further review, were taken to the Youth Assessment Center.

— The final 3 school-related incidents ended as follows: 2 students were charged and 1 was not by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

2019-22 DATA (Current model with 2 full-time SROs)

— Urbana HS: 15 incidents generating police reports — 10 were Youth Assessment Center referrals, 1 was an arrest at school and 4 were arrests off campus.

— Urbana MS: 14 incidents generating police reports — 10 were Youth Assessment Center referrals, 1 Youth Assessment Center transport and 3 were arrested at school, the result of a group fight involving parents and students.

— Total for both schools: 21 were Youth Assessment Center referrals or transports, 8 were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, 3 were charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office.