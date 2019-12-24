CHAMPAIGN — The presents were pouring in Monday for the children who survived a deadly fire Saturday in Champaign.
With a cutoff time of noon for gifts to arrive, the fire department lobby on South Randolph Street received a steady stream of them Monday morning. They came from the Bloomington Fire Department, from a city employee dropping off presents and a check with her two kids and from a woman who brought by a basket full of gifts.
“It’s incredible how many people have reached out to help this family,” said Katherine Thompson.
It was the Champaign police sergeant’s idea that sparked the gestures of goodwill. She was called to the home at 9 Sherwood Terrace on Sunday morning after a fire the night before killed 12-year-old Kezhionna Edwards and 49-year-old Leslie Gill.
“There were family members there, and I went to the house to talk with whomever was there to get some information on the children who escaped,” Thompson said.
That’s when she asked police officers and firefighters on site if they’d want to pitch in to buy Christmas gifts for the 9-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl who survived the fire.
“They said, ‘Absolutely,’” Thompson said, and the word spread from there — in the community and beyond after a Champaign Fire post on social media.
The departments will go shopping this morning for the boy, who likes race cars and video games, and the girl, a fan of L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls.
The local Red Cross met with family members Monday, and the donations will also go toward any necessities that were destroyed, Thompson said.
“The little boy lost all his possessions,” she said.
Also destroyed were all of the presents Mrs. Gill had bought — both for the two children, as well as for other kids and grandkids.
“Some time in the afternoon, we’re going to deliver the presents to the family members, as well as the gift cards,” Thompson said.
Mix 94.5 donated $1,000 as part of its annual Christmas Wish campaign. The Champaign Fire Department and unions raised $1,000; the Bloomington Fire Department sent over another $200.
“The Urbana Fire Department donated some, too. It’s incredible,” Thompson said. “I’m speechless as to how many people have been so kind and generous.”