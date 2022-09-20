URBANA — A Champaign man will serve two years of probation for selling cannabis from his home.
Donald Friend, 21, who listed an address in the 3300 block of Ridgewood, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers had obtained a search warrant for Friend’s home, which they served on July 20.
There was a backpack in a vehicle in the driveway that had 427 grams, about 15 ounces, of cannabis in multiple bags. Police found more cannabis and scales inside the house, along with a total of about $1,900 cash.
Friend admitted that he did not have a job and was selling the cannabis and that some of the money recovered by police came from the sale of it.
Friend had no previous convictions. He was also ordered to obtain a substance-abuse evaluation.