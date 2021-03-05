TOLONO — Amanda Fulfer is gratified by the response of her fellow Tolono residents who have stepped forward to help her family after a fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed their home on Meadow Lane.
A number of people have donated clothing, food and money to help take a little of the sting out of the tragedy that wrecked their house and took the lives of their three dogs, Tyson, Stormy and Bob.
“It’s been really an outpouring,” Fulfer said. “The community’s been amazing. Both of our work has been amazing. It’s just overwhelming to imagine all the things that have been offered to us already.”
Fulfer bought the house 20 years ago and added a 900-square-foot addition. She lived there with her fiancé, Ryan Swanson, as well as her daughter, with Swanson’s four children staying part time. They are now all staying at her father’s home just across the street.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported just after 3 p.m. by a passerby. Fulfer said she will rebuild.
The fire rekindled Thursday. Tolono Assistant Fire Chief Chris Humer said there were “a couple small flare-ups,” which he said is not uncommon. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.
Fulfer said she and her daughter were returning from a trip to Dallas to pick up two kittens they were adopting, and their plane had just touched down in Bloomington when she got the news of the fire.
She said her daughter’s boyfriend had left the house about 90 minutes before the fire call. The cause is thought to be electrical in origin, she said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. As of Wednesday, more than $4,000 had been contributed.
The Giving Place in Tolono has donated clothing that Diane Ducey delivered.
“We are glad to help the Fulfer family with clothes and food when they reach out with their needs,” said Donna Downen of The Giving Place.
Contributions of all kinds are also being accepted at Monical’s, 102 W. Vine St.
Beth Swigart, who owns the pizza restaurant with her husband, Tom, said they don’t know the family but wanted to help.
“I had been talking to some family members of hers and heard they had lost pretty much everything,” Swigart said. “Everybody’s been so giving. The community’s been coming together.”
She said many have been calling, wanting to write checks for the family and asking about clothing sizes.
Swigart said when she spoke with Fulfer by phone, “She said, ‘I don’t know where to start. I’m going to Walmart to get toothbrushes.’”
Fulfer is grateful for everyone’s thoughts, prayers and gifts, saying, “We’ve had a lot of love given to us in just the last 24 hours from people we don’t even know.”