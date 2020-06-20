URBANA — A 76-year-old Kansas man who killed his cousin in Champaign County almost nine years ago while suffering from paranoid delusions is set to begin life in a community setting.
Judge Heidi Ladd on Wednesday found that the lawyer for Gerard James had shown that he has improved enough while in a mental hospital since 2012 that he can be released to monitored transitional housing, where he will live for up to five years with other people who committed serious crimes while mentally ill.
In 2012, James was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the Oct. 7, 2011, murder of Harlan James, 80.
Mr. James, a retired AT&T area manager from Champaign who was well-respected for his volunteer work in several community organizations, had stopped by a farm field in rural Mahomet to say hello to Gerard and his brother Alan James, now 75, who were harvesting.
As Harlan James walked up to Gerard James’ truck, Gerard James pulled a gun and shot him in the chest at close range.
Alan James then called sheriff’s police, declaring that the “desperado” Harlan James was dead.
The bizarre incident, Champaign psychiatrist Larry Jeckel later opined, stemmed from paranoid delusions the two brothers shared that their cousin was a serial killer, intent on harming them and stealing their land.
Alan James was never charged with Mr. James’ murder, but in 2017, he was charged with unlawful use of weapons for having guns in his Champaign home when his FOID had been revoked because of mental issues.
He, too, was sent to a mental-health institution with the goal of attaining fitness to stand trial. In February, his case was dismissed and he was released because he had been held the maximum amount of time allowable under the law, and mental-health officials deemed him no longer a danger to himself or others.
On Wednesday, Champaign attorney Jim Martinkus had four mental-health professionals testify about Gerard James’ treatment, his current condition and what the future could look like for the former geologist at the Kansas Geological Survey in Lawrence, Kan.
Martinkus filed the petition for Gerard James’ conditional release in November. The hearing, set for March, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Three of those professionals have worked directly with Gerard James at McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield, where he has been since 2012. The fourth person who testified runs the program in Springfield where he has been accepted.
Dr. Kasturi Kripakaran, medical director and psychiatrist at McFarland, said Gerard James no longer requires inpatient treatment but needs continued outpatient therapy. Among her observations and findings: He has been in a minimum-security setting since 2013; has had off-grounds but supervised privileges for two years; has had no discipline issues or psychotic episodes; has never needed psychotropic medications; has taken responsibility for his crime; expresses ongoing remorse; has good insight into his situation; and participates fully in all available group and individual therapy.
“He’s done great. He has no issues,” Kripakaran said, adding “his risk for future dangerousness is low.”
Asked by Ladd if there might be warning signs for relapse, Kripakaran said the manager of the program where Gerard James would live is trained in spotting symptoms.
She said he has also refused to have contact with his brother, “which I think is a good thing.”
If the manager of the Community Conditional Release Program in Springfield were to spot anything, he would report it to the Department of Human Services, which has the ability to re-admit Gerard James to McFarland immediately, Kripakaran said.
McFarland psychologist Linda Lanier said Gerard James had no history of harm to himself or others prior to killing his cousin or since and that in the last three years, the depth of his remorse and responsibility for what he did has grown.
She said he has significant freedom on the grounds of McFarland, where he gardens, and has never tried to leave.
“He always talks about following the proper legal route toward his freedom. He is very well-liked by his peers and staff,” Lanier said. “He’s very appropriate, respectful. The people who work with him appreciate how seriously he has taken his recovery.”
She said it was his isolation prior to the killing that led to his irrational beliefs and that he realizes he should not be alone. Noting he has no supportive family or friends outside other “high-functioning patients,” Lanier said he is aware he has to develop new relationships.
Andrew Jolly, manager of the program where he has been accepted, described the setting and the program for the judge, who will continue to get regular reports on Gerard James’ progress. Once he’s completed the residential portion — typically between nine months and two years — Jolly said he will help him find affordable housing and work in the community.
Prior to arguments from the lawyers, Harlan James’ sole surviving son, David James of Atlanta, expressed his concern about his distant cousin’s lack of community support.
“There’s just no way he can get the type of supervision required. The only support system are other people there for the same reasons. That doesn’t support somebody like this,” he said, adding the setting “is not good for him or society.”
David James came to court with a brother-in-law and three grandsons of Harlan James. His mother died in 2017, and his only two siblings are also deceased.
Objecting to Gerard James’ conditional release, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the state had the same concerns as David James about the lack of support. However, Martinkus argued that his client has had “a very successful run” at McFarland and that he meets all the criteria in the statute for conditional release. Ladd agreed, saying she had no evidence to the contrary.
“The crime alone cannot be enough to hold him if he demonstrates progress,” she said in granting the conditional release.
She also ordered that he have no contact with his brother and that a crisis plan be developed should he show any signs of relapse.
“He is not going to just vanish into the community at will,” Ladd said.