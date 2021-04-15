URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of raping a female co-worker in his home almost two years ago has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Junior Nyanguile, 39, who last lived in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, will have to serve at least nine years and four months of the sentence imposed Thursday by Judge Roger Webber and register as a sex offender for life.
He was given credit for 14 months already served in the county jail.
In early March, a jury convicted Nyanguile of two counts of criminal sexual assault stemming from an Aug. 25, 2019, encounter with a woman in his apartment.
The woman had agreed to “hang out” with Nyanguile and the two of them shared vodka and cannabis in his bedroom for a couple of hours. When she announced she needed to go, he pulled her on his bed, got on top of her and penetrated her, despite her repeatedly telling him no.
When he was finished, she said she quickly left, needing to pick up her children at Crisis Nursery, where she had dropped them earlier for care. She told workers there what had happened and Urbana police were called.
Nyanguile was arrested about six months later after the state crime lab confirmed his DNA was present in evidence collected from the woman. Nyanguile had initially denied to an Urbana detective that he had sex with the woman.
To aggravate Nyanguile’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson presented evidence about two other cases in which Nyanguile had made unwelcome contact with women.
One involved a battery to a 21-year-old developmentally delayed woman at a Champaign apartment complex in July 2015, in which he allegedly put his mouth on her breast and his hand down her pants in a common area of the complex. The judge saw surveillance video showing that.
The other, from April 2018, involved him grabbing a woman and pushing her into a mirror that broke. The woman told police he was upset because she wanted to leave his apartment after having spent the night but he didn’t want her to. He then took her shoes in an attempt to keep her from leaving.
Larson elicited testimony from officers familiar with those cases that the charges against him in both cases were dismissed when the victims declined to testify at trial.
To lessen Nyanguile’s sentence, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus called Ave Lesacko, a friend of Nyanguile, who testified about what a hard-working man he is.
Both men immigrated to the U.S. more than seven years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and worked together.
“He had dreams of doing everything in America to be integrated fast,” Lesacko said of his friend.
Larson sought a sentence of 20 years in prison — 10 on each of the counts that were not eligible for probation. Nyanguile had one prior conviction for violation of bail bond in 2018.
Larson noted the difficulty of prosecuting cases where an assailant and an alleged victim differ on whether sex is consensual and said the fact that the victims in the earlier cases didn’t want to testify is common. He praised the victim in the 2019 case.
“She stood strong and faced him, and the jury convicted him for what he did,” Larson said.
Yanchus argued for the minimum sentence of eight years, repeating as she did at trial that police did not offer Nyanguile the services of a French translator when the earlier cases were investigated.
She argued there was plenty weighing in his favor, including his lack of a criminal record, and that he has a high school diploma and some college credit, was employed, and sent money to siblings in Congo.
Speaking through a French translator, Nyanguile said he met the requirements to be allowed in this country and has always worked hard.
“I am not a bad person. I never had intention to harm others. I respect every single requirement in the community,” he said.