SAVOY — A second fire station for Savoy isn’t warranted based on an analysis of the fire department’s response data, but the village should consider staffing the current fire station with on-duty personnel, consultants have advised the village board.
“Staffing the fire station with on-duty personnel would be quicker than having personnel respond from the second fire station,” said the study from the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association. “This is due, in part, because of the personnel turn-out time being two to three times longer than if personnel were on duty at the fire station.”
The about $70,000 study was done to take a comprehensive look at Savoy’s fire department, which is currently staffed by volunteers who are on call and paid when they respond to calls.
The study was presented to the village board Wednesday, and it will be discussed at several upcoming public meetings, according to village President John Brown.
Among a few of the other key recommendations:
- Savoy should hire a full-time fire chief, based on the current workload.
- The fire department should keep data to indicate how often and how long trains have delayed emergency responses to incidents.
- The fire department should work toward increasing training hours for all personnel annually.
As a former Savoy firefighter himself, Brown said none of the recommendations surprised him.
“Our two former fire chiefs have told us we need to have a full-time fire chief,” he said.
Adding a second station has long been debated in Savoy since several subdivisions have been developed east of the Canadian National railroad tracks and the village’s sole station is west of the tracks.
Brown said he understands concerns about firetrucks headed to an emergency being blocked by a train, but he can recall only a handful of times that happened during his years with the department.
He agrees with the consultants that having on-duty staff already at the fire station at 106 W. Tomaras Ave. would help response times.
Brown also said he’d like to see the village board move ahead with hiring a full-time chief, who would then be included in staffing decisions.
The study advised that staffing the fire station could be accomplished with full-time, part-time or contract personnel.
What Savoy could afford remains to be determined, Brown said, but he recommended approval of the village’s 1 percent sales-tax increase with the fire study in mind.
“It’s really about the level of fire service and the quality of fire service that we want to provide for the village,” Brown said.
Speaking for himself, Brown said he prefers a high level of service, but he encourages the public to weigh in.
Trustee Jan Niccum, who opposed the 1 percent sales-tax increase, said he has “serious concerns” about some of the recommendations.
“I have several concerns for the taxpayers of Savoy,” he said.
One of them is that the portion of revenue discussed as going to fund fire department changes wouldn’t begin to touch what some of those changes would cost, he said.
Niccum said he’d like to see Savoy work harder at recruiting for the fire department and increasing training, but he’s not convinced about some of the other recommendation.
“I am a little biased, because I saw how well the fire department has worked in the past, and we have one of the premier volunteer fire departments in the state,” he said.
And as someone who has pushed for the addition of a fire substation on the east side of the railroad tracks, Niccum said, he still favors that option with the continuation of on-call staff.
He also pointed out that the consultants didn’t see data to support the addition of a second station because the number of times fire department responses are delayed by trains isn’t being tracked.