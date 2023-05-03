URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had heroin for sale last summer has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence Tuesday on William Jordan, 42, who last lived in the 1300 block of Gleason Drive.
Jordan pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to deliver heroin, admitting that on Aug. 3, he had about 5 grams of heroin packaged for sale in 14 bags.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found the drugs during a court-authorized search of a car on Northwood Drive in Champaign. In the house where Jordan was staying, police found a scale and about $2,000 cash, which included $40 that a confidential source working with police had used to buy drugs previously from Jordan.
Court records show that Jordan has four previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two for possession of a controlled substance.
He was given credit on his sentence for 273 days already served.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dismissed two other cases from 2020 in which Jordan was charged with having drugs for sale.