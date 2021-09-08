URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly struck and threatened a woman with a gun was charged Wednesday.
Shornor Vineyard, 41, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Chiswick Drive, was arraigned for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon — a felony — and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and domestic battery.
The charges stem from his arrest Tuesday by Rantoul police for an incident that allegedly happened at the Juniper Drive home of a former girlfriend.
A Rantoul police report said the woman told officers that Vineyard allegedly punched her in the head and threatened to kill her while holding a gun. He then left her home.
Rantoul police stopped the car she described in the 1000 block of Briarcliff Drive and learned that Vineyard’s driver’s license was revoked. He told police he was driving away from the woman’s house.
A search of his car turned up a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine in the trunk. Vineyard told police that it was his girlfriend who supposedly brandished the pistol and hit him in the face, prompting him to take the gun from her and leave. Because he’s a convicted felon, Vineyard said he was scared to call police.
Court records show he has several convictions for resisting police, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of weapons, theft, driving under the influence and obstructing justice.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $150,000, ordered him to have no contact with the woman or her home and to be back in court Oct. 19. If convicted of the most serious charge, Vineyard faces three to seven years in prison.