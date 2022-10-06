URBANA — Two men who were in a house where police found three guns Tuesday night, including two semi-automatic guns and one converted to a machine gun, have been charged with weapons offenses.
Tarell Pettis Jr., 24, and Ronnie Reed, 36, who both have previous convictions that preclude them from legally possessing weapons, were arraigned Thursday on three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for each of the three guns. Pettis was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
The pair was arrested about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Reed’s home in the 1300 block of Paula Drive in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman laid out the details of a report from officers of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force for Judge Brett Olmstead.
She said Pettis’ Cadillac had been identified earlier by a license plate reader as a suspect vehicle in a task force investigation. An officer began to follow it about 7:40 p.m., but the vehicle sped away quickly from the officer, who had activated his lights and sirens.
The report said the Cadillac ran three stop signs on streets in the Garden Hills subdivision and a stop light on Bloomington Road as the officer pursued it. He lost sight briefly then found the Cadillac, unoccupied, in the driveway of Reed’s home on Paula Drive.
A witness told police that the car sped into the driveway and a man got out quickly and ran into the house. Police surrounded the house and used a loudspeaker to order the occupants to come out, which they did.
Hinman said Pettis, who was among them, admitted he had been driving the Cadillac but said he didn’t recognize the vehicle pursuing him as a police vehicle. Reed said he had been in the bathroom and denied any connection to anything illegal in the home.
A woman living there gave police permission to search, Hinman said.
They found a Glock pistol fitted with a conversion switch to make it fire as a fully automatic gun. It was loaded, had a high-capacity drum magazine, and its serial number had been obliterated.
Police also found a black ski mask, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition for all three guns, and various gun accessories including a laser sight and a weapon light.
Police also found documents that indicated that Reed was living there.
When Hinman sought a high bond for Pettis, Olmstead balked, asking for further evidence to connect Pettis to the guns.
Examining the police reports further, Hinman said the loaded Glock handgun converted into a machine gun was found in a hamper in a child’s bedroom, the first room accessible after entering the house. She said it was more likely that Pettis would have hidden it there than Reed, who lives in the house with children.
Hinman told the judge that Pettis has two pending felonies for obstructing justice and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and previous convictions for theft, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup said Pettis lives on Lierman Drive in Urbana with two children and has a job with a painting company. Olmstead set his bond at $10,000.
Hinman sought a $500,000 bond for Reed, who has prior convictions for burglary, aggravated battery, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Jessup said he lives with his fiancee and four children and is employed as a laborer. Reed was also arraigned on a petition to revoke his probation in the cannabis case alleging that he violated the rules of probation by using cannabis on multiple occasions.
“The probable cause connects your house to those guns,” Olmstead said to Reed. “You have to understand what that armory full of hard-core weapons means with respect to your dangerousness to the community.”
He then set Reed’s bond at $800,000, drawing stunned reactions from supporters who were in the gallery.
Conviction of having the fully automatic Glock carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years. The other weapons charges are less serious felonies with penalties ranging from three to 14 years in prison.
Reed is due back in court next week on the petition to revoke his probation while Pettis is due in court Oct. 31.