URBANA — A convicted sex offender who grabbed the arm of a child he did not know at the Illinois Terminal in Champaign has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Devon Ledent, 66, whose last known address was in the 0-100 block of Raintree, Champaign, told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that he was drunk on March 7, upset over his mother’s death that morning and had little recall of the incident.
“It wasn’t intentional. ... It was a friendly gesture,” Ledent told the judge moments before being sentenced Wednesday for aggravated battery.
Ledent pleaded guilty to that offense a month ago, admitting that he grabbed the arm of a 6-year-old boy who was trailing behind his mother as they got off a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus. Ledent lifted the boy off the ground. The child yelled, getting his mother’s attention, which prompted Ledent to let him go. A security guard saw what happened.
The charge was elevated to aggravated battery because it happened in a public place. The child was not physically harmed.
“This must have been an absolutely terrifying event for him,” Rosenbaum said, adding there was no way the action by Ledent, a stranger to the child, could have been interpreted as a “friendly gesture.”
Court records show Ledent was convicted in 1987 in Champaign County of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Since then, he has racked up eight convictions for failure to report a change of address, each of which netted him a trip to prison, and three others for drug possession.
His attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, argued that Ledent was homeless for almost two decades, accounting for many of his violations of the sex-offender registry.
She urged the judge to impose a community-based sentence for Ledent so he could get help for drug and alcohol problems. Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd recommended eight years in prison.