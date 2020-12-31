URBANA — A Champaign man facing decades in prison for weapons offenses had his sentencing hearing continued Wednesday after trying unsuccessfully to get a new lawyer.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum allowed Herbert Shah to talk uninterrupted for more than an hour about his dissatisfaction with Cierra Norris of Chicago, an attorney he hired to represent him. She was his third attorney in the case filed against him 18 months ago.
Charged in July 2019 in a June 22 shooting that occurred outside Hollywood Liquors, 512 S. Neil St., C, Shah was first represented by the Champaign County Public Defender’s Office, then hired Champaign attorney Jamie Propps about a week after being charged.
At his urging, Propps filed a speedy-trial demand and began to build his case, but in late November 2019, Norris took over.
Shah, 28, tried in vain to get Rosenbaum to buy his argument that Norris’ “ineffective assistance of counsel” was the reason he was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole during his second trial in November.
Norris represented Shah on those same charges in early September. The jury hung on those two counts but acquitted him of a third alleging he possessed another gun on a different day than the shooting.
Days before his scheduled sentencing Wednesday, where he faced six to 30 years in prison at 85 percent time, Shah sent Rosenbaum a letter complaining of Norris.
On Wednesday, Rosenbaum asked Shah to outline his misgivings and repeatedly instructed him to give specific examples of things Norris did or did not do with respect to his defense.
For the most part, Shah complained generally about her work.
“I don’t think she knew what she was doing. She put me on a plate for the prosecutor,” Shah said, adding that he had been reading case law about ineffective lawyers while in jail. Shah has been in custody since June 2019.
Quoting from case law himself, Rosenbaum said Shah’s allegations “can’t just be conclusory or basic statements without support.”
“I count that he has come up with 19 claims. Seventeen of them for the most part have no factual support,” Rosenbaum said, prior to asking Norris questions about her strategy and preparation on two of his claims before ultimately denying Shah’s request for a new attorney.
The judge then wanted to continue on to the post-trial motion, but a shaken Norris balked.
“I don’t know how I’m supposed to sit through that then advocate for him,” she told the judge, who took a recess for her to consider what to do next.
After the recess, Norris told Rosenbaum she did not want to go forward Wednesday.
“I think he deserves representation ... with an attorney in the mindset to present it,” she said.
“I’m young enough to have never dealt with this,” said Norris, a licensed attorney in Illinois for just over three years.
At Norris’ urging, Rosenbaum continued the post-trial motion and sentencing hearing to Jan. 8 to determine if, after consulting with Shah and his family, she will still represent him.
While jailed on the shooting charges, Shah was also charged with aggravated battery in late July for allegedly punching a fellow inmate in the face repeatedly, breaking that man’s jaw.