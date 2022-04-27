DANVILLE — A Cook County man convicted last year of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2019 death of a Danville man in the Fair Oaks housing complex is going to prison for 40 years.
Percy Freeman, 29, was sentenced Tuesday by Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey in the beating and fatal shooting of Roosevelt Anderson, 28. He will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Lacy said Freeman and others tracked Mr. Anderson through the housing complex, beating him and then shooting him in the head.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case in cooperation with the Lacy's office.
“Criminals who insist on terrorizing our community will be held accountable and severely punished,” Lacy said.