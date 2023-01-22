CHAMPAIGN — A cooking fire Saturday night in a west Champaign apartment has displaced the occupants of two units.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Crescent Drive, where they saw light smoke coming from the rear of the two-story apartment building and found fire in a first-floor apartment.
One occupant was treated on scene for a cut and later taken to the hospital, but authorities gave no explanation for how that happened.
The fire is being called accidental and attributable to cooking.
No damage estimate was provided, but it was bad enough that residents of two units will have to live elsewhere for a while.
Although firefighters had the fire out quickly, they remained at the complex for about two-and-a-half hours.