URBANA — Cooperation with police led to a quick arrest after a shooting in Urbana early Sunday claimed the life of a 20-year-old Danville man.
Amahrion Lee, 18, of Champaign was arrested for first-degree murder and home invasion in connection with the shooting death of Adrian Watson Jr., 20, of Danville.
The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Smith Road, where police were called at 7:08 a.m. Sunday. Mr. Watson was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital, according to Urbana police.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said an arrest was made quickly after the shooting because people involved in the situation gave police the information they needed “right away.”
“So this is a perfect example of what can happen when we get cooperation and assistance from the public and people involved,” he said.
Because there was no delay in the information, it was quickly relayed through police channels, Smysor said.
Bond was set for Lee on Monday at $1 million for each of the two charges, Smysor said.
Mr. Watson died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. An autopsy was set to be done Tuesday.
“Officers on scene developed a suspect for the shooting and notified local agencies,” Urbana police said of Lee. “Champaign police officers located the suspect near his residence in Champaign and the suspect was taken into custody.”
The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. They asked that anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.