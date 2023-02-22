MAHOMET — Cornbelt Fire Protection District firefighters who have passed away will be memorialized as part of a new display at the firehouse in Mahomet.
R Unique Creations recently finished the display, which features a bell that was given to the fire department in memory of firefighter Don Deem, who died in 1999 at age 53.
The bell was mounted on the front of a firetruck and couldn’t be remounted when the truck was refurbished, fire Chief John Koller said.
Mr. Deem, who always had a cigar in his mouth, according to son-in-law and fellow firefighter Jimmy Zindars, was a longtime member of the department.
“He was on the department for 18 years,” said Mr. Deem’s daughter, Kristy. “I was little when he joined. I was 23 when he passed away.”
She said the fire department was a big part of her father’s life.
“He was always up there helping, and if there was a call, he was there. He just loved going up there,” she said.
Zindars said the department was an extension of Mr. Deem’s family, and serving as a firefighter “was a way to give back to the community.”
Mr. Deem worked for Phil Parsons of Parsons Electric for more than 20 years, and Parsons allowed him to go on calls during work hours.
“Back then, we didn’t have many guys” on the department, Zindars said.
The bell honoring Mr. Deem was placed on the front of a 2000 firetruck along with a poem that had been written in his memory.
“A few days after he died, the guys of the department had done a nice job of hanging a black wreath and doing some drapery over Don’s gear rack” at the first firehouse, Zindars said. “A poem was written about the morning he passed away. We finally figured out who wrote it. It was a dear friend of Kristy and I, and a plaque was made from that, and it was on the bumper on the engine with the bell.”
The truck was the newest one the department had at the time, and Mr. Deem had been looking forward to seeing it completed but died before that happened.
The new memorial, which contains the bell on top, will also include the names of other members of the department who have passed away.
The memorial is also made so the bell can be detached to be used at ceremonies such as a firefighter’s funeral, “where we ring the bell to signify their last call,” Koller said.
The Cornbelt Fire Protection District spans 96 square miles and is the third-busiest in Champaign County.
“It’s grown tremendously,” Koller said. “Our history’s obviously important to us, and where we came from and what those men and women (who have served on the department) have done. We just want to honor them as much as we can.”