CHAMPAIGN — Like everything else in this pandemic year, the look and feel of the Champaign Police Department’s Shop With a Cop event is different.
“We are still trying to help kids,” said Sgt. Dave Griffet, one of the organizers of the event, which has an 18-year history.
While this year’s gift showering was a bit smaller in scope and not exactly as much fun for givers and recipients, it nonetheless maintained its mission as a heartfelt charitable work by first responders.
Griffet said the officers had about $8,000 to spend, half of it from Meijer, which hosts the feel-good event.
Another $2,000 came from the Champaign-based University Group Apartments, $1,500 from the Back the Blue organization that supports law enforcement, and the rest from police officers, private citizens and a few other local businesses.
Instead of the festive yet chaotic gathering of families and officers all at one time at the North Prospect Avenue store, Griffet said officers got wish lists from about 40 children, who had been identified by fellow officers, social workers and others as being in need of an assist.
Five officers then went shopping at Meijer on their own Wednesday to spend about $190 per child and delivered the goodies.
Some families who needed items such as infant car seats that they had to choose on their own were given gift cards, Griffet said.
“It’s not as much fun when you don’t get to shop and visit and have a nice little visit at the end,” he said of the usual pizza fest that capped off the event, “but it’s still an opportunity to help out those who can use the help.”
Across town, Urbana officers with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 put their annual Shop with a Cop event on hold this year because of the health risks. They intend to carry over any money raised to next year.
“We’re disappointed to cancel but know with even more support next year, we’ll make a significant impact by bringing holiday cheer to even more people in our community,” FOP President Paige Bennett said in a Facebook post.
The Urbana officers try to help about 100 children per season.
In Rantoul, officers helped about 30 families last week.
“We contacted the families, found out what children wanted, did the shopping (at Walmart) and delivered the presents on Friday in a squad car with Santa,” said Lt. Justin Bouse.
“This was not as engaging. It’s always so much fun to have the kids there,” he said.