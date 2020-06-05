URBANA - The Champaign County Coroner has identified an Allerton man who died in a suspected drowning accident Thursday night.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher Pratt, 44, was pronounced dead about 8:35 p.m. at a private pond on County Road 100 N, southwest of Allerton.
Northrup said witnesses saw Mr. Pratt floating face down and then sink below the surface of the water. They called 911 and attempted to rescue him but were unable to find him.
Northrup said the Cornbelt Fire Department Dive Team recovered Mr. Pratt's body from the pond.
His death remains under investigation.