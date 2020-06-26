URBANA — Three years ago today, Robb Mennenga died of a drug overdose in the Savoy home he was sharing with his parents.
On Thursday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said toxicology tests revealed that the 36-year-old lawyer, who had a longtime addiction to heroin, died of acrylfentanyl poisoning.
“It is possible Robert thought he was getting and using heroin,” Northrup said, “but I could not say for certain that was the case.”
Since his death, Mr. Mennenga’s parents, Lowell and Ellen, have spoken openly of their son’s addiction to opioids in hopes of saving others the pain they have endured. They refer to his death as “murder” by acrylfentanyl and try to educate the public about the drugs.
A Champaign County sheriff’s office investigation into the possibility of holding someone accountable for Mr. Mennenga’s death as a drug-induced homicide “concluded with negative results” and was closed, Lt. Curt Apperson said.
Northrup said the derivative of the powerful fentanyl that killed Mr. Mennenga hasn’t been seen much in East Central Illinois since his death.
“There are so many chemical versions of these drugs. As soon as they outlaw one, chemists change one molecule and create another version just as potent or more potent,” Northrup said.
Another phenomenon he’s observed in his many years as coroner is that chronic drug abusers, when they hear of an overdose death, may seek out the person who provided the deadly drug because “they know it’s stronger and more potent” and they want it as well, regardless of its potential lethality.