DANVILLE — Police say that a homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion last weekend.
Commander Josh Webb said officers responded to the 1000 block of Franklin Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a home invasion with shots fired.
Webb said a man told police that several people armed with handguns and wearing ski masks had kicked in his door and attempted to rob him. During the home invasion, the homeowner armed himself with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the intruders, Webb said.
Officers located a man just inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds who later died at an area hospital. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Jordan Parrish, 29.
The homeowner told police that at least one other intruder fled the scene when shots were fired. No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.