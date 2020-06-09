GARRETT — A young woman killed in a head-on collision Monday in western Douglas County has been identified.
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office said Rebecca Urbeck, 19, died at the scene of the accident.
An Illinois State Police report said about 10:50 a.m., Ms. Urbeck was driving east on U.S. 36 near County Road 300 E, about a half-mile east of Garrett, when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a westbound semitrailer truck head-on.
Police said the driver of the truck, Robert Jamison, 62, of Atwood, was not injured.
No tickets were issued.