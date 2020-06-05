DANVILLE — The human remains found in April in rural Indianola are those of a 31-year-old man from Paris, Ill., the Vermilion County Coroner said Friday.
Anthony R. Rauch was identified through DNA analysis and an autopsy, Coroner Jane McFadden said. The coroner’s office, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating his death as a homicide, McFadden said.
She asked anyone with information about this case to contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
Last month, McFadden asked the public for help identifying the body after the DNA was checked and didn’t return a match. At the time, authorities knew the remains belonged to a white man, but since no head or torso were recovered, they couldn’t give an estimate of his height, weight or age.
They also were able to identify a tattoo on a toe and found a dark belt and Batman keychain nearby.