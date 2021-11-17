CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a fatal accident late Tuesday night in north Champaign.
About 11:15 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of East Bradley Avenue and North Neil Street, where they found a pedestrian in the road with grave injuries.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Justin B. Young, 29, of Champaign was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital, a victim of blunt-force injuries.
The preliminary police investigation indicates Mr. Young was walking north across Bradley against the traffic signal when he fell and was hit by a westbound motorist.
Police said the male driver has cooperated with them and was not impaired. No tickets have been issued.
Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation and the reconstruction of the accident.