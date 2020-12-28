CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman has become the city’s 10th homicide victim of 2020 after a shooting early Monday morning in the northern part of the city.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Lisa Lewis, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m. Monday in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Northrup said she had been shot multiple times. An autopsy has been set for today.
Champaign police said at 4:46 a.m. Monday, they were called to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found Ms. Lewis unresponsive in a parked vehicle. They said she appeared to have been shot while sitting in the vehicle.
The investigation was continuing later Monday morning as police were interviewing possible witnesses.
Police are urging anyone with information, especially nearby residents or businesses that have exterior security cameras, to contact them at 217-351-4545.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
This was Champaign’s 10th homicide of 2020, nine of which have been shootings.