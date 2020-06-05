LeROY — A LeRoy man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday northeast of the village.
McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said preliminary autopsy results show Ryan A. Ploense, 36, died from head and spinal injuries.
He was alone in his vehicle about 5:45 a.m. Thursday when he apparently lost control on County Road 3200 E near 600 N. The vehicle went into a field and Mr. Ploense was ejected.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.
Yoder said toxicology tests are pending.