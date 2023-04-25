DANVILLE — An Indiana man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision northeast of Danville on Monday afternoon.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified him as Curtis D. Maxey, 29, of Kingman, Ind.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said about 2:50 p.m., Mr. Maxey was driving a pickup truck west on County Road 2000 North, just west of the intersection of 1970 E and 2000 N, when his truck was hit head-on by an eastbound sport utility vehicle that veered into his lane.
Hartshorn declined to identify the driver of the SUV other than to say it was a 23-year-old Danville man who was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.
An Illinois State Police crash reconstructionist was summoned to analyze the scene and figure out what happened. Given that those reports usually take months to complete, the case remains under investigation.
Mr. Maxey was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville where he died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.