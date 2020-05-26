WHITE HEATH - The Piatt County Coroner has identified a Monticello man killed in a traffic crash early Sunday.
Coroner Troy Dunn said Robert Kief, 50, died from apparent blunt force traumatic injuries.
Illinois State Police said about 1:45 a.m., Mr. Kief was driving east on Interstate 72 at White Heath Road when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned, ejecting him. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 23-year-old man from Bolingbrook, whose name was not released, was riding with him and was taken to an area hospital.