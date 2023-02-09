CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man whose body was found along a tree line in Hensley Township early Wednesday has been identified.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Thursday that Larry Adams, 53, died of unknown causes. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
"Preliminary investigation at the scene did not reveal any obvious trauma or cause of death," Northrup said.
Mr. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene — on Hensley Road, west of North Mattis Avenue — at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday.
The Champaign County sheriff's office, which is investigating the death along with the coroner's office, is seeking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle last known to be used by Mr. Adams, a gray 2010 Chrysler Sebring bearing Illinois license plate number Q897868.
The car has a white fist- or hand-sized air freshener in the rear window and a skeleton figurine in the front interior, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who locates the vehicle is asked to call METCAD at 217-333-8911.
Anyone with information about Mr. Adams' activities leading up to the time of his death is encouraged to call the sheriff's investigations division at 217-384-1213.