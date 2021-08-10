URBANA — The Champaign County coroner has ruled the cause of the March death of an Illinois State trooper who ran off the road and crashed while on duty an accident.
But Duane Northrup said authorities may never know why Todd Hanneken, an apparently healthy 45-year-old man with 20 years of experience as a trooper, left the road, setting the deadly crash into motion.
“He clearly goes off the road for some reason. We don’t know why. It doesn’t appear he is making any attempts to correct his steering,” said Northrup, who viewed the trooper’s dash-camera video.
Trooper Hanneken, of Long Creek, was driving west on Illinois 10 in Bondville about 10:40 a.m. March 25. He was not responding to any call but was several hours into his 6 a.m.-to-4 p.m. shift. Two hours earlier, he had been texting his wife, Shelley, about issues with her Jeep.
He drove his Ford Explorer squad vehicle across the eastbound lane, into the south grassy ditch, then across a driveway. The SUV kept going west and hit a utility pole, breaking it, then crossed two more driveways before running into a large tree in the yard of a home in the 500 block of County Road 1600 North (Illinois 10), where it stopped.
A summary of the accident report said the SUV traveled a total of 390 feet, 7 inches, from the road until hitting the tree. After crossing the third driveway, it became airborne briefly, the underside of the vehicle leaving gouges in the lawn as it came down.
Trooper Hanneken’s cause of death was listed as massive blood loss in his chest, with blunt-force trauma to his head and chest being contributing factors. His right side sustained several injuries.
Northrup said Trooper Hanneken was wearing a seat belt and his protective vest when the steering wheel hit his chest. There was heavy front-end damage to his vehicle, and he had to be cut out of it.
At Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room, his chest was opened for doctors to massage his heart. He also underwent surgery, but was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m.
At the autopsy, the pathologist was unable to determine the source of his bleeding. Although he had broken ribs, they did not puncture his heart or lungs, which were deemed normal, the report said.
“It’s more of a mystery,” Northrup said. “We know he had a wreck and severe hemorrhage. It’s possible it could have been there (prior to the crash) and made worse by the crash. Even the surgeon couldn’t find where the hemorrhaging was coming from.”
Toxicology tests showed Trooper Hanneken had caffeine and nicotine in his system, but nothing out of the ordinary. Northrup said he even had the lab screen for carbon monoxide, based on previous reports of problems with that in Ford Explorers, and there was no sign of that.
Northrup said he did not believe Trooper Hanneken was texting as he drove.
Northrup ruled on his manner of death on July 16 even though he did not have an accident-reconstruction report from Illinois State Police. That is still in the works, as far as Northrup knows. But it’s unlikely anything in that report would change his ruling.
“We really don’t have any idea why he went off the road,” he said. “He could have fallen asleep. The way he went off could lead someone to believe he may have experienced a medical event prior to that. But based on the autopsy, I couldn’t confirm that.
“He had no seizure history, but those can happen for different reasons,” Northrup added. “I can say that nothing I saw indicated he left the road intentionally. It didn’t appear he was attempting to continue on or to avoid (obstacles). Fifty-five miles per hour is pretty fast when you are going over driveways.”
Trooper Hanneken, the son of a retired state trooper, was nicknamed “Happy.”