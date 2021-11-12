URBANA — Authorities believe a Rantoul man who hit a parked vehicle Thursday afternoon had a medical episode that caused him to crash.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Darius O’Banion, 41, was pronounced dead about 4 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He had been involved in an accident in the 1400 block of South Busey Avenue about 3:30 p.m.
Urbana police Lt. Cory Koker said Mr. O’Banion was driving north in his sport utility vehicle when he hit a parked SUV.
Two residents heard the crash, came out and found Mr. O’Banion slumped over and non-responsive.
Northrup said one of Mr. O’Banion’s loved ones reported that he had a heart condition, which was confirmed by an autopsy done Friday morning.
An exact cause of death cannot be determined until toxicology tests are done in about six weeks, the coroner said.