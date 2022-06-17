URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the names of two men, one from St. Joseph and one from Mahomet, who were killed Thursday in separate accidents.
Caleb A. Huls, 27, of St. Joseph was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Thursday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North in Stanton Township, the coroner said.
Initial reports indicated Mr. Huls was traveling north on 2200 E when his vehicle struck the rear of a second vehicle.
In the other accident, Colton L. Fender, 30, of Mahomet was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Initial reports indicated Mr. Fender was driving a motorcycle north on Lombard Street in Mahomet when he collided with another vehicle. He reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time and was ejected from the motorcycle, Northrup said.
Both accidents remained under investigation and toxicology reports are pending, the coroner said.