URBANA — Four people are in police custody in connection with a homicide resulting from a home invasion Monday night in Urbana.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy done Tuesday revealed that Trenton N. Jones, 27, of Champaign sustained both gunshot and stab wounds to the chest, either of which could have killed him.
Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at 7:23 p.m. in the 900 block of North Division Street. They discovered Mr. Jones on the floor in a bedroom, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Four people are expected to be charged Wednesday in Champaign County Circuit Court. Their names have not been made public yet as the investigation is ongoing.
The death marks the ninth homicide of 2021 in Urbana. There have been more than 100 confirmed reports of shots fired in the city.
Late last month, Mr. Jones had been shot in the leg at Sunset Drive and Coler Avenue by an unknown person, according to an Urbana police report.