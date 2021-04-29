URBANA — Two people found inside a van in a motel parking lot in Rantoul early Wednesday have been charged with having methamphetamine to sell.
Heidi Snyder, 44, of the 300 block of South Steffler, Rantoul, and Hunter Whitson, 31, of Ludlow were both charged Thursday with delivery and possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Snyder was also charged with possession of Adderall, and Whitson was also charged with possession of and intent to deliver hydrocodone and obstructing justice.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said the charges were the result of an observant patrol officer finding a minivan in the back corner of the Super 8 Motel, 207 S. Murray Road, about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Schmidt said because of prior vehicle burglaries in that area, the officers try to check parking lots frequently.
The officer saw two people in the back of the van and one of them, later identified as Snyder, climbed over the seat to get into the driver’s seat. The officer got out to talk to the couple and asked their names.
The other occupant, later identified as Whitson, initially gave police two different names. Once he was accurately identified, the officer discovered that Whitson had six outstanding arrest warrants from Champaign and Ford counties, Schmidt said. He was then arrested.
Police could see drug paraphernalia that led to them searching the rest of the van. They found a total of just under 50 grams of methamphetamine as well as Adderall in pill form and hydrocodone, an opioid painkiller.
The couple told the officer they were watching a movie on a cellphone in the back of the van, Schmidt said.
If convicted of the most serious charge of delivery of methamphetamine, Snyder and Whitson could be sentenced to a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Snyder at $15,000 and for Whitson at $100,000. Both were told to be back in court June 22.