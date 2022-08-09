URBANA — A husband-and-wife team who allegedly broke into a social-services agency last month and stole items have been charged with burglary and other offenses.
Jordan Banton, 34, and Alyssa Banton, 28, listed as homeless, were arraigned Monday by Judge Jason Bohm on charges of burglary alleging that on July 27, they broke into the Women’s Resources Center, 616 E. Green St., C, and stole several items, including computers, a monitor and a wagon, worth a total of about $6,000.
Both of them had been issued no-trespassing orders a few months ago, a Champaign police report said. An employee recognized the pair on surveillance video.
About 2:40 p.m. Friday, Champaign police found the couple near Third and Clark streets with four shopping carts filled with numerous items believed to be stolen, including at least one of the computers taken from the Women’s Resources Center.
Police also found them with seven credit cards with different names, three of which had been reported stolen; a small amount of suspected methamphetamine; tax documents and uncashed checks made out to other people; hundreds of pieces of stolen U.S. mail; 11 computers; six cellphones; car keys; key fobs; hard drives; and other suspected stolen items.
The report said Alyssa Banton admitted to police that they had broken in to the Women’s Resources Center and stolen property.
In court, the couple said they are married and are in treatment at a methadone clinic. Court records show both have prior convictions.
Jordan Banton’s include a federal conviction for making a false bomb threat and others for theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.
Alyssa Banton’s are for driving under the influence and obstructing identification.
They are due back in court Sept. 27.