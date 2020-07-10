URBANA — Two people are in the county jail after Urbana police found more than an ounce of cocaine Thursday in two locations linked to them.
Christina S. Rood, 40, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street, Urbana, and Robert Franklin III, 34, of Hanover Park, were arrested Thursday afternoon following court-authorized searches of Rood’s Urbana apartment and a motel room in Champaign associated with Franklin.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Urbana police got on to the pair when they were investigating two other men charged with having drugs in an apartment in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue, Urbana, on July 1.
Rietz said when police went to Rood’s apartment on Vawter, Franklin was present.
They found 48 bags of suspected crack cocaine weighing a total of 9 grams and another bag of cocaine weighing about 15 grams.
Police also found drug paraphernalia in the apartment, a hotel room key, and a key for a vehicle that was outside on Vawter that had been reported stolen from a rental agency in Chicago.
Rietz said police found that Franklin had about two-tenths of a gram of crack cocaine in his pants pocket.
After the search of Vawter, they went to the Champaign motel room in the 500 block of West Marketview Drive and found about 29 grams of cocaine, plastic bags and $2,230 cash.
Both Rood and Franklin were charged Friday with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony carrying a potential sentence of between six and 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Rood was also charged with the less serious felony of permitting the unlawful use of a building for allegedly selling drugs from the Vawter Street apartment.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Franklin at $50,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing July 29. Rood was ill and unable to be arraigned. Her case was set over for Saturday bond court.