TOLONO — A fire in the garage of a Tolono ranch home has temporarily displaced a couple.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Marshall Street in Tolono at 2:18 p.m. Monday.
“When we got here, we had heavy black smoke showing from the garage,” said Fire Chief Ken Haluzak.
Investigators from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System are trying to figure out what caused the fire.
The cause remains under investigation, but Haluzak said the homeowner believed it may have started in the area of a clothes dryer in the garage.
Firefighters took down a portion of the garage ceiling to make sure the fire had not spread into the ceiling.
The house sustained heavy smoke damage.
Haluzak speculated the couple would have to relocate temporarily.
Tolono firefighters were helped by firefighters from Savoy and Pesotum, along with Arrow Ambulance.