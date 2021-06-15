URBANA — A Champaign man and a woman he is dating have been charged with cannabis trafficking after police found more than 6 pounds of cannabis in an Urbana home Saturday.
A University of Illinois police report said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had received information about Eugene Stevenson Jr., 24, allegedly selling cannabis locally that he was getting from California.
Police obtained authorization from a judge to track Stevenson’s vehicle and learned that he was staying for long periods of time at a home in the 600 block of West Green Street in Urbana, the residence of Perla Juarez, 20.
Stevenson listed an address in the 2400 block of Leeper Drive, Champaign.
Police learned that Stevenson traveled to O’Hare Airport in Chicago on Thursday and returned to Champaign on Saturday, then headed directly to Juarez’s home in Urbana.
Having obtained a search warrant for that residence as well, police recovered a total of about 6.2 pounds of cannabis packed in 1-pound packages and a loaded handgun.
In an interview with officers, Stevenson admitted bringing the cannabis from Chicago to Urbana and that the gun was his.
Both Stevenson and Juarez were charged Monday with cannabis trafficking and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, Class 1 felonies. Stevenson was also charged with possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card. If convicted of the more-serious offenses, they face penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Court records show Stevenson has prior misdemeanor convictions for possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. He also has an unresolved case on charges of criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.
His bond was set at $25,000 and he was released from custody after posting $2,500 cash.
Perla, who has no criminal record, was released after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond.
Both asked for probable-cause hearings, which Judge Adam Dill set for July 27.