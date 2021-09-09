URBANA — A Missouri man who crashed a car, in which police found more than a pound of cannabis, into a tree in a Champaign neighborhood has been charged with a crime.
Javonrion D. Miles, 25, of Lee’s Summit was charged Wednesday in connection with about 1.3 pounds of suspected cannabis that Champaign police found in a car he was driving early Saturday.
A police report said about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 4, officers were sent to Mayfair Court, where a Nissan sedan had hit a tree and lodged between it and a BMW.
The BMW and two other vehicles parked in the driveway were damaged, the report said.
Miles was injured and had to be helped from the Nissan. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
While doing an inventory search of the car he was driving, police found two duffel bags in the passenger area that smelled strongly of cannabis.
Police searched the bags and found they contained three bags of cannabis weighing a total of 611 grams. There was also a scale and $4,020 cash in the bags. Police said Miles had another $600 on him.
Because he was injured, Miles was given a notice to appear in court for Wednesday, but he did not appear, and Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant for his arrest.
A Carle Foundation Hospital spokesman said Miles remained there in good condition on Wednesday.
The state’s attorney’s office filed a Class 2 felony charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.