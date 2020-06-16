URBANA — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the person or people who fired multiple gunshots around Florida and Cottage Grove avenues in Urbana last month.
Police were called to that area about 5:40 p.m. on May 23 and found that several homes in the area had been hit by gunfire.
Some of the homes had people inside, but no one was injured.
Officers collected numerous spent shell casings and surveillance video suggested that a black sport utility vehicle and a gold sedan may have been involved.
Witnesses reported seeing a gold SUV with flat tires leaving the area.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.