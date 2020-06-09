RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who burgled a liquor store in Rantoul last week.
Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 31, Rantoul police were alerted that people were leaving the closed Colonial Liquors, 219 South Maplewood Drive, Rantoul, with merchandise.
Police found a front window had been broken out and surveillance video showed multiple people going in through that opening and stealing items.
Two people were identified and charged but police continue to look for others.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.