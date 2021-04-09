CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers says its Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program has succeeded in taking 32 firearms off the streets and led to the arrest of 26 people involved in gun-related felonies.
Originally launched in 2019 as a pilot program, this program will continue with funding support from the Champaign County Community Coalition and city of Champaign, Crime Stoppers said.
Each anonymous tip leading to an arrest of someone using a gun in the commission of a felony in Champaign County is eligible to receive a maximum $1,000 cash reward.
Through March 30, the 32 firearms recovered have included 24 handguns, five rifles and three shotguns.
The program has also resulted in $3,000 in cash being recovered, and 24 rewards totaling $24,000 have been paid, according to Crime Stoppers.
The organization is encouraging the community to continue using the program to share information, especially as warmer weather — linked in recent years to an upswing in gun-related crimes — approaches.
“At a time when gun-related crimes are rapidly increasing locally, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is wholeheartedly committed to the continuance of the successful Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program,” said John Hecker, president of the organization’s board. “Such an effort is solely aimed at enhancing the safety for all citizens of our community.”