CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the men who tried to steal electronics from Walmart last month.
Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, two men broke into a display case at the store at 2610 N. Prospect Ave., C, and tried to steal game consoles.
The men headed toward the exit with the merchandise but left the cart behind and ran when approached by management.
The game consoles were valued at more than $3,000.
The would-be thieves were described as black and about 26 to 32 years old.
The first was wearing a black hat, black and blue jacket, and dark pants; the other was wearing a camo hat, black hoodie, an orange reflective vest, and dark pants.
It’s believed they got away in a black over tan sport utility vehicle, similar in style to an Oldsmobile Bravada.
Investigators ask that if you recognize or have information on the men that you contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.