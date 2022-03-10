URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor has dismissed the last two criminal cases pending against a former University of Illinois student who had been at the heart of a sexual-harassment complaint involving a then-professor in 2019.
Charges that had been filed in 2020 against Sundas “Sunny” Naqvi alleging that in May 2019 she made false reports about one former boyfriend and in January 2020 entered the home of and damaged the property of another former boyfriend were dismissed last week by Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman.
Hinman declined to say why the cases were dismissed on the eve of a March 4 bench trial before Judge Roger Webber.
The dismissals bring to a close the criminal side of a bizarre set of legal cases that started when Naqvi, now 24, accused then-Professor Joseph Petry of sexual harassment. He resigned his position in the Gies College of Business in April 2019.
Naqvi and her roommate were then charged criminally with intimidation and criminal damage to property for allegedly going into a former boyfriend’s apartment on campus in May 2019 to try to get him to delete from his computer comments he had posted on social media about Naqvi’s complaint against Petry.
Naqvi was acquitted by Webber in that case in November 2020, but her roommate and co-defendant, William Farrell, pleaded guilty to intimidation and criminal damage to property and was sentenced to probation.
The state then filed charges alleging Naqvi made false police reports about one of the former boyfriends, claiming that her boyfriend had ransacked her apartment in May 2019 and took her car in January 2020.
In another bench trial in October, Webber acquitted Naqvi of making a false report about the ransacking of her apartment in May 2019.
That left unresolved the two cases that Hinman dismissed last week.
Meantime, Petry’s lawsuit against the UI for allegedly violating his resignation agreement by continuing to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against him after he resigned remains pending, said his attorney, John Thies of Urbana.
The breach-of-contract suit was filed in June 2020 in the Illinois Court of Claims, the designated arena for individuals with monetary claims and lawsuits against the state of Illinois.