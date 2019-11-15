DANVILLE — An 18-year-old Danville man is in custody on murder and other charges stemming from a shooting Sunday that left one man dead and another injured.
A release from Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said Lamont Davis, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Street, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Justin Daubaris, 20, and the shooting of another 23-year-old man at a home in the 900 block of Hazel Street.
Davis was arraigned Friday in Vermilion County Circuit Court on four counts of murder as well as other counts of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. He’s being held at the Danville Public Safety Building in lieu of $5 million bond and is due back in court Nov. 26. If convicted of the murder, he faces penalties ranging from 20 to 60 years in prison.
Earlier in the week, Danville police said officers were called to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center about 11:20 p.m. Sunday after the 23-year-old man showed up with gunshot wounds to his legs.
He told police three men came into the Hazel Street house and tried to rob him. He ran but was shot as he ran. He was able to get to another house and hitch a ride to the hospital.
Police are trying to identify others involved in this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.