DANVILLE — A 17-year-old Danville male who admitted he participated in shooting a man more than a year ago during a drug rip-off and driving the getaway vehicle in a gas-station robbery has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Tyjuan Watkins, whose last known address was on North Kansas Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Aug. 13, 2018, shooting of a man in his own home.
He also pleaded guilty to armed robbery for a Feb. 18, 2019, holdup of the Circle K on South Bowman Street in Danville.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in the shooting case, Watkins was 16 when he and two other juveniles went to a house on Kentucky Street to buy cannabis. The resident was asleep when he was shot.
Watkins and the others fled on bicycles. Police found the gun used in the shooting in a court-authorized search of the home of a co-defendant. Watkins’ DNA was found on the gun and his fingerprint was on a magazine in the gun. The casing found at the crime scene came from the recovered gun, Lacy said.
In the Circle K holdup, two men entered and stole cash and cigars. They fled in a van driven by Watkins, who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing. All three men were eventually caught and arrested.
Under truth-in-sentencing laws, Watkins will have to serve 85 percent, or almost seven years, of the sentence. He was given credit for 1 1 / 2 years already spent in custody.
Both his cases had been transferred to adult court because of the serious nature of the charges.