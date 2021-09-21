DANVILLE — A 13-year-old Danville boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man during a holdup in Danville last week.
A release from Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said the teen was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Monday on preliminary charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Sept. 14 shooting of a 39-year-old man in Lincoln Park.
The teen admitted to police that he arranged a meeting with the man and that during that meeting, he robbed the older man at gunpoint.
When the victim started to drive off, the boy shot him, the release said. The man was shot in the arm and was uncooperative with police at the time of the shooting.
The teen is being held at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting formal arraignment in Vermilion County Court.